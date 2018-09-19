Mayor Karachi inspect barsati nala in Allahwala Town

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that bad governance of Sindh Government destroyed this city during previous ten years.

Had they spent the amount used in unnecessarily on development and infrastructure, this city would have a changed view. We are now developing and improving the city and doing all possible works for its betterment. Construction of barsati nala by Jamiat Punjabi sodagaran-e-dehli in Allahwala Town Korangi is good work and hope that other societies and organization will also do such development works in their areas. We will support them in these works according to our resources.

He said this while inspecting the construction works of barsati nala and speak in the ceremony on Monday.

Vice chairman of dmc Korangi Ahmer Ali, chairman works committee Hasan Naqvi, chairman parks committee Khurram Farhan, D.G technical service, chief engineer Korangi, representatives of Karachi water and sewerage board, former president KCCI Shamim firpu and residents of the area were also present.

Mayor Karachi said that we want to make this area an ideal town. Its sewerage ;problems were being solved. Two side roads will be constructed after completion of this barsati nala with 500 plants provided for making this area green and beautiful.We are now developing and improving the city and doing all possible works for its betterment. Construction of barsati nala by Jamiat Punjabi sodagaran-e-dehli in Allahwala Town Korangi is good work and hope that other societies and organization will also do such development works in their areas. We will support them in these works according to our resources.

He said this while inspecting the construction works of barsati nala and speak in the ceremony on Monday.

He said encroachments will be removed in this area.

Before this the office bearers of Jamiat Punjabi sodagaran-e-dehli in Allahwala Town thanked mayor Karachi for doing development works—NNI

Share on: WhatsApp