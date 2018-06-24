Mayor Karachi inaugurates Mayor Cup Football Champion ship

KARACHI : Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said we want our national football team to participate in the World Cup Football.

In order to bring improvement in sports activities we need to create more and more opportunities to our youngsters to polish their talent and perform at the highest level. KMC will make its sports complex at Kashmir Road a hub of sports activities.

He expressed these views while speaking as chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of the Mayor Cup Football Championship on Sunday. Vice Chairman of Dmc central Shakir Ali and other elected representatives and officers were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi earlier kicked he ball to open the event. Later while addressing the teams and others who were present in the ceremony said that the Sindh government did nothing for sports. the sports grounds were encroached upon in past and land mafia established encroachments in the playgrounds and parks and deprived the youth of healthy activities and recreation.

He said that KMC removed all encroachments from its sports complex and from Saddar empress market and other places in the city. He said that youngsters will be provided with maximum opportunities to participate in sports activities.