Mayor Karachi inaugurates development works in Shah Faisal Colony

KARACHI : Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said elected local government representatives of people fulfilling their responsibility of bringing improvement in the basic infrastructure of their area and solving everyday problems.

The five kilometer long two track road in Shah Faisal Colony would solve a great problem of this area whereas correction in sewerage system was also being done here to ensure durability in development projects.

He was speaking as chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of road carpeting and sewerage system correction in Shah Faisal Colony on Thursday.

Chairman of DMC Korangi Syed Nayyar Raza, Vice chairman Syed Ahmer Ali, Chairman Works Committee Hassan Naqvi, Chairman Katchi Abadies Committee Saad Bin Jaffar with union council chairman and other elected representatives and officers were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi inspected the works being done in different areas of Shah Faisal Colony and Natha Khan Goth. He said the construction of this road was an old demand of the people residing in this area and after its completion this would facilitate thousands of people daily.

He said many areas in city facing shortage of water supply and inadequate sewerage system which caused trouble for citizens. Theft of water and leakage from pipelines were main reason behind present crisis of water and sewerage and can be solved with corrective measures.

He said whatever funds are available have been spent on development works which could provide relief to people in Karachi. Elected representatives have close contact with area people and with their coordination and guidance these works being carried out in city.

He said Karachi is the financial hub of the country and it deserved proper focus for governmental side so that its problems could be solved and this city continues to play its vital role in the prosperity of our country.

Mayor Karachi said broken roads, faulty sewage infrastructure and scarcity of water were main issues presently facing by people and this was due to negligence of past city administrators who never paid attention on these problems of citizens.

He said construction of roads, correction of sewerage lines and other allied uplift works were aimed at providing facilities to resident of Korangi and adjacent areas and people are themselves monitoring all this.

Mayor Karachi said the elected local government leadership knew its responsibilities well and utilizing all available resources for betterment of the city. He said these development works will provide better travel facilities to people and decrease the travel time as well.