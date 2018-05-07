Mayor Karachi inaugurates Al Shifa Dispensary, free medical camp

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has inaugurated Al Shifa Dispensary, and a Free Medical Camp managed by Qaiser Imtiaz, Chairman UC 26 South and Chairman E&IP department KMC here on Sunday.

While talking to media briefing is that there was a dire need of dispensary for the white color persons of Old City area of Karachi especially in and around 1) Pakistan chowk 2) Haqqani chowk 3) City Railway Colony Karachi where white color persons are unable to purchase medicines besides dr fee. From this dispensary (located at First Floor KMC Market Haqqani chowk )not only medical examination but also medicines will. e provides on a little fee of Ra.20/-

With regard to Medical Camp it was fourth free medical camp having facilities of calcicium test /bone density test, eye test with free glass cholesterol test sugar test and medical / examination, diagnosis and free medicines

Addressing on the occasion Mayor Karachi appreciated the efforts of Qaiser Imtiaz, Chairman UC 26 DMC South Karachi and his team for this noble cause. This is true democratic procedure to step ahead to serve the people and involve others in this noble cause he added. He said Qaiser Imtiaz had set the example for others to serve the people—NNI

