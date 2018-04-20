Mayor Karachi expresses concern over persistent load shedding in city

KARACHI : Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that constant load shedding and overbilling made life difficult for citizens, K-Electric must take necessary measures and ensure proper supply of electricity to different areas of the city or situation could get even worst in the hot weather.

Reviewing the situation created in the city owing to unscheduled and long power breakdowns he said the residential as well as commercial centers affected heavily and the students have trouble in preparing for their examination and appearing in their exams without having electricity.

Mayor Karachi said the protests against persistent load shedding were proof of this fact that the people are in immense turmoil and felt themselves helpless.

He said persistent power breakdowns have also caused failure of costly electric items and the people facing losses which is very unfortunate.

He said the government and concerned organizations must take notice of this situation and do something to provide relief to the citizens who are suffering from load shedding and over billing in electricity bills.

He said this is unfortunate that citizens of Karachi facing this dilemma of persistent load shedding. K-Electric must solve the current power crisis without delay and stop the cutting of power supply for longer duration.

Orignally published by NNI