Mayor Karachi chair meeting with Haidery, Liaquatabad Super Market Association

KARACHI : Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said vehicle parking has been a major problem around the Haidery Market in the North Nazimabad which will be solved through construction of a parking plaza at Haidery Market and a U turn on the main road to facilitate vehicular traffic in the area whereas repairing and maintenance of pedestrian bridge and stairs of Liaquatabad Super Market along with installation of street lights will also be done immediately.

He was presiding over meetings with the representatives of the Haidery Market Association, Liaquatabad Super Market Association and presidents of other market association which were also attended by the Chairman DMC Central Rehan Hashmi, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Asghar Abbas, Advisor to Mayor Karachi Farhat Khan, Sr. Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Technical to Mayor Karachi S.M Shakaib, Chief Engineer M&E, UC 39 Chairman Naeemuddin and others.

During the meeting the office bearers of market associations informed Mayor Karachi about their problems and requested him to take action for solution of such problems.

Mayor Karachi WasimAkhtar said Haidery and Liaquatabad Super Markets are very busy and big commercial centers in the city and due to increased traffic load on adjoining roads and streets it was necessary to take some immediate measures.

He said the parking of vehicles in front of marriage lawns in North Nazimabad will not be allowed and the lawn owners will be made responsible for that. He said all these problems will be solved with the coordination and support of the market associations and elected representatives of the area whereas concerned district municipal corporation Central shall also be consulted in these works.

Regarding Super Market Liaquatabad Mayor Karachi directed the officers to hold meeting with the K-Electric officials to restore the electric supply to the market which has been cut for some days. He said that no illegal connection will be allowed in this market and any unauthorized encroachments and shops will also be removed immediately.

He said due to green line bus project the area of North Nazimabad is affected at various junctions and the roads are almost blocked due to which people have to suffer, however the completion of this project would bring considerable relief for citizens in this area.

Orignally published by NNI