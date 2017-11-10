Mayor Karachi appreciates release of funds for industrial zones

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar thanked and appreciated the release of one billion rupees funds for infrastructure development works in all four industrial zones of Karchi.

In a statement released on Thursday, he called this good omen for citizens of Karachi that the chief minister of Sindh has directed the department of industries to begin the infrastructure development works in all four industrial zones of the city within 20 days.

Mayor Karachi said we have been stressing on the need of release of large scale funds for Karachi as this city was neglected in last eight years and citizens were facing lot of problems due to this. He said huge amount were required for solving the problems in industrial zones of Karachi however, the chief minister Sind.—NNI

