Mayor Islamabad reviews progress of MCI sports teams

Islamabad

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz said that in order to provide multiple sports opportunities to the youth of the federal capital, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) is not only upgrading sports grounds but also taking such steps which would help provide young players for national sports teams. MCI will revitalize its different sports teams and new players would be inducted to improve the performance of these teams.

Mayor of Islamabad, Shiekh Anser Aziz expressed these views while reviewing the progress of different sports teams at F-9 Park here on Thursday.

Mayor of Islamabad said that Sports, Culture and Tourism Directorate of MCI would be revived to make federal capital hub of sports and cultural activities. He said that this formation remained neglected in the past, however, after formulation of MCI, a consolidated plan was devised to revive the Sports, Culture and Tourism Directorate. Under this plan, different sports ground would be up-graded and renovated in collaboration with private sector.

He said that under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) some of these facilities have been opened for the public after up-gradation and renovation.

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that in order to improve the performance of the MCI Sports Teams new blood would be inducted so that the teams of MCI could be made unbeatable.