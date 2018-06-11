Mayor inspects road construction

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar paid a visit of Orangi town to inspect under construction road in union council 14 of Bilal Colony.

While addressing to a ceremony held on this occasion he said the budget of 2016-17 was spent on papers only whereas we are spending it on the development works in Karachi. Citizens have now started seeing these works.

Before this he inspected the road and directed the engineers to ensure better standard of work. He said no work was done in Orangi since 25 to 30 years. This area facing shortage of water supply and sufferng due to this.

He said besides construction of road sewerage sytem was also being installed in this area. He said we are monitoring all these works.