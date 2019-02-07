Mayor inspects road construction works in Malir-15

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said construction of roads was started in Malir-15 with a cost of more than Rs60million which is a major development project to facilitate people from Wireless Gate to Baba Vilayat Shah Mazar.

Citizens of Karachi would see a clear change with respect of road construction in Karachi by next year. Sewerage system being also corrected before going for construction of road which is the responsibility of KWSB however owing to problems of people this work was also being done by us. He said this while talking to media representatives after inspecting the construction works of Jama Millia Road in Malir-15 on Thursday evening.

He said he had visited this area many times and it was an old demand of the people here due to worst conditions after which we made three schemes and begun road construction with a cost more than Rs60 million. He said that the people are suffering due to problems in their area and KMC is doing development works in every locality of Karachi. He said that people should now protect newly built road and stop road cutting.

He said these are for the convenience of citizens and they would get ease their travelling in the city. MPA Muhammad Hussain praised Mayor Karachi for serving the people in limited resources and powers.

He said three flyovers were built on Sharea Faisal and special attention was given to road construction to solve these problems. He said this is best development package by Mayor Karachi for this area. DMC Korangi Chairman Nayyar Raza and vice chairman Ahmer Ali, chairman works committee Hassan Naqvi, D.G Technical Works S.M Taha and other elected representatives were also present on this occasion.

Share on: WhatsApp