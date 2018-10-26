Mayor inspects road carpeting work at Expo Centre

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar Friday said that the Ideas-2018 international Defense Exhibition was a big event and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has carried out carpeting of internal and external road of the Expo center which would help hold the mega event in a befitting manner.

He expressed these views after inspecting the carpeting work on road at the Expo Center on Friday along with chairman of DMC East Moeed Anwer, Vice Chairman Abdul Rauf, Chairman Works Committee Hassan Naqvi and other officers, said a statement on Friday. The Mayor while talking to media representatives on this occasion said that they want to make this event successful so that defense industry could get exposure and the delegates from around 50 countries could know about our expertise and skills in manufacturing of arms and ammunition.

He said that besides carpeting on roads, green belts and roundabouts were also being looked after.

Later, he visited the block-8 Gulshan-e-Iqbal behind Bait-ul-Mukarram Masjid and inspected the road carpeting work.—APP

