Mayor inspects parks in North Karachi, Malir

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar paid a detailed visit to parks in North Karachi and Malir and gave necessary directives for bringing improvement in recreational facilities.

He went to Hill Park, Jheel Park and North Karachi and Malir Park to review their conditions, said

a statement on Tuesday.

On the occasion, he said development works in different parks are under way and their renovation and improvement works will be completed in next two months.

He said large scale tree plantation will also be done in these parks along with addition of more greenery.

The Mayor said that no one will be allowed to grab land of parks and playground and all such recreational facilities will be restored in accordance with their original plan.

He said healthy society can only be ensured with more and more parks and recreational places

in and around the residence of citizens where they could spend some time with their family members.

He said the KMC implemented the orders about removal of encroachments from parks and playgrounds and many such encroachments have been removed from city parks. This process will continue in the interest of this city and its citizens.

He said besides restoring available land for parks and playgrounds more parks will also be developed to provide better recreational facilities to people in different areas of Karachi.—APP

