Mayor inspects Meghji Bhagwanji Building in Narainpura

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar has said that entire Karachi has expectations from us therefore public welfare works will continue and we will do whatever we can for solving the problems of citizens at all levels.

All local government representatives are active and playing their part in the betterment works of the city.

He said this while talking to media representatives during a visit to the Meghji Bhagwanji Building in Narainpura, Ranchore line on Wednesday, said a press release.

The Mayor was accompanied by “ABAD” delegation comprising of its senior vice chairman Ayaz Ilyas, Raheel Panch and Awais Thanvi besides the city councilor Chaman Lal Khemji Bariya, director general works Shahab Anwer, senior director coordination Masood Alam, senior director Estate Tasneem Siddiqui, Chief Fire Officer Tehsin-ur-Rehman and other officers were also present.

The Mayor was welcomed by the members of Hindu community who presented him bouquet and thanked for his visit to the area.

The Mayor inspected different portions of the Meghji Bhagwanji Center where the residents informed him about the dilapidated condition of the building and demanded immediate restoration and repairing works.

The Mayor said this building which had been declared dangerous in 2007 and from where many families were shifted to other locations, is presently in such a state that it will have to be demolished completely.

He said “ABAD” would help us in the restoration and rehabilitation works and the families still residing in this complex will be shifted to some other safe places. He said we will do this work as soon as possible. The Mayor said this being a densely populated area needs this action without further delay.—APP

