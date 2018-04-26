Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar said suburban areas have also been focused
in the development works to provide better civic amenities to people residing or working in all such areas of the city.
He said that the construction of road in Korangi Bilal Colony was
long-standing demand of the local residents and its completion at the
cost of Rs 20 million would certainly prove helpful for residents of
Bilal Colony and other problems will also be solved soon.
He said this while talking to media representatives during a visit to
Korangi Bilal Colony to review and inspect construction of road and other works in the area, said a statement on Wednesday.
He was accompanied by the vice chairman of DMC Korangi Syed Ahmer
Ali, City Council Parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Chairman
Land Committee Syed Arshad Hassan, Director General Works Shahab
Anwer, Union Council Chairman and other elected representatives and
officers.—APP
Mayor inspects development work in Korangi
