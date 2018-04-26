Mayor inspects development work in Korangi

Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar said suburban areas have also been focused

in the development works to provide better civic amenities to people residing or working in all such areas of the city.

He said that the construction of road in Korangi Bilal Colony was

long-standing demand of the local residents and its completion at the

cost of Rs 20 million would certainly prove helpful for residents of

Bilal Colony and other problems will also be solved soon.

He said this while talking to media representatives during a visit to

Korangi Bilal Colony to review and inspect construction of road and other works in the area, said a statement on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by the vice chairman of DMC Korangi Syed Ahmer

Ali, City Council Parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi, Chairman

Land Committee Syed Arshad Hassan, Director General Works Shahab

Anwer, Union Council Chairman and other elected representatives and

officers.—APP

