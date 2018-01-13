Mayor inaugurates Rabies Free Karachi Pilot Programme

Staff Reporter

Mayor Wasim Akhtar launched pilot program of Rabies Free Karachi Project in Indus Hospital Korangi on Friday. The Mayor Karachi cut the ribbon to formally opened the pilot program and he was given a detailed briefing on Rabies Free Karachi Project which is being jointly carried out by KMC, Indus Hospital, said a statement.

The Mayor while addressing to a ceremony held on this occasion said that garbage heaps lying everywhere in the city was also a cause of dog breeding. He said that daily hundred to 150 cases of dog biting are reported in the city and 15 to 20 thousand cases of dog biting are reported annually.

He said the victim can be expired if no immediate medical aid is provided to him. Industrial areas are more suffered due to this situation. He said KMC has allocated amount for providing medical treatment of rabies in its budget for current fiscal year. He said citizens of Karachi were living in feared environment due to presence of lot of stray dogs in city.

Dr. Nasim Salahuddin said vaccination for rabies was essential and dog biting can be cured hundred percent. She also gave details of the dog biting from 2009 till 2016.