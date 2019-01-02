Mayor inaugurates lying of water pipeline in Bhangoria Goth

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has demanded the Prime Minister Imran Khan and provincial government to announce a big development package for resolving basic problems of people in Karachi. He regretted that 70 years passed since the country came into being and we still did not have water for poor people, medicines in hospitals and education facility. No government ever did justice to Karachi and no any policy made which could pave way for progress in this city.

Karachi should get its due share. He said this while addressing to the inauguration ceremony of lying of pipe line project in Bhangoria Goth, Azizabad after inaugurating the project with MPA Kanwar Naveed Jamil and DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi on Tuesday. Chairman works committee Hassan Naqvi and other elected representatives and area people were also present on this occasion. Karachi Metropolitan Corporation supplied the water through pipeline to the residents of Bhangoria Goth near Azizabad first time since this locality came into being after which three union councils would get water.

The UC -30,32 and 33 have combined population of about 0.8million who had lot of problems in past. The three-kilometer-long pipeline was laid from Darul-Uloom Naeemia to Bhangoria Goth with a cost of Rs50million. Mayor Karachi speaking talking to media representatives said that the city was facing lot of problems and though water and sewerage was not our responsibility but owing to the needs of the people we are also doing these works. Had the water board was with us we would have paid attention on such problems on priority basis.

He called this unfortunate that people residing in the center of the city were deprived of water pipeline and now they got this facility. He said we knew the problems of each and every area in the city and making all efforts to solve these with our limited resources. He said that the water was brought here from three kilometer and the road carpeting was also done with this work. Had water board fulfilled its duty we would have spent this amount on other public welfare works. He said corruption was the reason behind the non-lifting of garbage from city. Not a bus was added in the city since tend years and the people were helpless and travelling in over loaded transport. He said that we have given plans to the Prime Minister, why they were not being implemented? We are stranded and the people were in suffering here.

Kanwar Naveed Jamil said that he could not even imagine that such a locality in the city center was deprived of pipeline water. We are doing these jobs though it was not our responsibility but we are paying attention on these issues also. Allama Abbas Kameli said that a big problem of this area has been solved now. Mufti Shameem, the chairman UC 32 said that this pipeline was laid here after 70 years and now CC Flooring will also be done in this area.

