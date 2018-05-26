Mayor inaugurates development work in Shah Faisal Colony

Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar Friday said that a five kilometer long double-track road in Shah Faisal Colony would solve a great problem of this area whereas repair of sewerage system was also being done here to ensure durability in development projects.

He was speaking as a chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of road carpeting and sewerage system correction in Shah Faisal Colony, said a statement.

Chairman of DMC Korangi Syed Nayyar Raza, Vice chairman Syed Ahmer Ali, Chairman Works Committee Hassan Naqvi, Chairman Katchi Abadies Committee Saad Bin Jaffar with union council chairman and other elected representatives and officers were also present on this occasion.

The Mayor inspected the works being done in different areas of Shah Faisal Colony and Natha Khan Goth. He said the construction of this road was a long standing demand of the people residing in this area and after its completion this would facilitate thousands of people daily. He said many areas in the city were facing shortage of water supply and inadequate sewerage system which caused trouble—APP

