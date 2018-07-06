Mayor hails SC order about construction of dams

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has termed the Supreme Court’s order about the construction of Bhasha and Mohmand dams historic.

Wasim Akhtar said it is a good omen that provinces have no conflict in building these dams. He said the Council of Common Interest (CCI) has no issue on the construction of these water reservoirs.

The Mayor said acute water shortage in the country could cause drought.

The Mayor urged philanthropists to come forward and give their due share for the construction of desalination plant in Karachi.

Waseem Akhtar said it is unfortunate that billions of gallons of water is wasted, as in a year 90 million acre water is wasted.

He said according to the Ministry of Water and Power one million acre water cost is 500 million dollars.

Replying to a question that there is acute water shortage in Karachi and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) sends bill regularly, the Mayor said if water is not supplied through taps, the KWSB should supply water tankers free of cost.

He underlined the need for the complete change of KWSB system and replacement of valve men as well.

