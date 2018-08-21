Mayor gives allotment orders to shopkeepers of Shahabuddin Market

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Monday handed down allotment orders to 120 out of total 176 shopkeepers of the block-A of Shahabuddin Market for the shops in Empress Mall.

The allotment orders were distributed in a ceremony held near Empress Market Saddar, said a statement.

As many as 56 allottees will get their allotment orders after payment of their dues.

Addressing the occasion, the Mayor Karachi said that business community have prominent role in the progress and strengthening of the country.

He said that the promise of release of allotment order to allottees of Shahabuddin Market Saddar is being fulfilled by the government.

“We want to make this city better and restore its beauty therefore the business community should not allow any encroachments around its business places,” he added.

He said that 600 vehicles and 300 motorcycles can be parked in this market.

