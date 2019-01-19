Mayor expresses displeasure over poor maintenance of F-9 Park

Of late Capital’s grand recreational facility has turned into a picture of neglect

Zubair Qureshi

Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has expressed his resolve to turn the Capital’s grand park Fatima Jinnah Park or F-9 Park into a hub of amusement activities and an ideal place for loitering and leisure hours.

Spreading over an area of 750 acres, the park is known for its lush green plots, a well-equipped children park, a cricket ground, jogging tracks and walking trails.

The park is open to all: students come here to study, families to enjoy themselves, love birds to moan and groan and players to play.

Showing his discontent over the poor maintenance of the park, the Mayor said it is situated at an ideal location due to its surroundings and must be maintained as hub of healthy recreational and amusement facilities for the public.

Mayor Aziz was visiting the park along with senior officials of the Directorate of Environment & Parks accompanied the Mayor on the occasion.

Sh Ansar Aziz while having a round of various sections of F-9 Park expressed his wonder over accumulation of sewerage water in certain areas of the park as well as grown wild bushes and grass on both sides of the walking track.

He directed the officers concerned to take immediate measures for removal of shrubs and wild grass and directed the formations concerned for ensuring proper cleanliness and plantation of flowering plants.

He further directed the concerned officers to provide all basic facilities in the park, so that the visitors could enjoy all available recreational facilities.

Of late, F-9 Park, the only ‘presentable’ recreation facility of Islamabad has turned into a nightmare for residents who come here for morning or evening walk or for those who come here for stroll with friends.

The park is a picture of utter neglect and is in a shambles for poor maintenance.

Public toilets are non-functional, walking tracks are full of weeds and shrubs and stray dogs continue to pester those who chance to come here.

Recently, an incident of rape reported from the park also kept the visitors away from the park.

In the incident a security guard of the park had allegedly raped a female visitor who had come to take a walk in the park along with her friend.

The security guard reportedly blackmailed them and singling out the lady committed the offence.

While talking to Pakistan Observer, a number of regular visitors to the park said CDA Mayor’s visit was a timely intervention and a right step to prevent the park from dilapidation and the question of further development there divides people in the surrounding communities, many of whom worry that development would jeopardize its untamed feel.

In the evenings, one can see a number of well known personalities like Pakistan’s acclaimed writer Mazharul Islam, former Law Minister Babar Awan, senior lawyer Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, families, children and youth.

A well laid network of footpaths lies inside the park, with neat grass and a few statues.

Share on: WhatsApp