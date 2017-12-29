Mayor directs timely completion of development projects

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar Thursday directed concerned officers of the Works department to ensure timely completion of all development works and speed up implementation of uplift plan.

He was presiding over a meeting attended by the chairman works committee Hasan Naqvi, chairman works (M&E) Khalid Ajmeri and others, said a statement. The Mayor reviewed the ongoing development schemes in the city and also discussed with the officials about their progress and importance to citizens.

He said the officers should refrain from delaying tactics and perform the works within time frame so that file work and implementation of plan could be saved from slow pace.

The Mayor said henceforth chief engineer of concerned district will be responsible for the uplift schemes being carried out inside his jurisdiction and they will have to face action against them if development works are not completed in time.

He also directed the officers to complete the Rs 318 million worth 122 development schemes immediately and also carry out construction works of Mirza Adm Khan Road and Boat Basin Road with the provincial ADP.

The Mayor also instructed officers of works department to ensure team work in specially public welfare works so that people could get immediate relief.

He said annual maintenance tenders should be started and the maintenance of roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses be carried out with these tenders so that city infrastructure could be kept in better condition.

Advisor to Mayor Farhat Khan, D.G Tech Works Shahab Anwer, senior director coordination Masood Alam, director technical S. M Shukaib, chief engineers of all districts of Karachi and other officers were also present.