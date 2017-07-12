Mayor directs to ensure precautionary measures for monsoon

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed all concerned formations of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA to make coordinated efforts to ensure all possible precautionary measure during the upcoming monsoon season. Mayor expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the progress about the arrangements and all possible precautionary measures made by MCI and CDA during the upcoming monsoon rains.

On this occasion, Chief Officer of MCI / Member Planning and Design, CDA, Asad Mehboob Kiyani and officers of the concerned formations of the MCI and CDA were also present.

Anser Aziz directed the Engineering Wing for early completion of repair and maintenance of roads and drainage system to ensure smooth flow of rain water during the monsoon season. He also directed for necessary repair and maintenance of heavy machinery and vehicle for timely use during the monsoon.

He asked the Environment Wing for removal of wild shrubs and trimming of grass, while directing the Sanitation Directorate to take measures for collection of garbage and solid waste lying on the sides of nullahs so that the rain water could flow smoothly.

Anser Aziz has directed the concerned formation to warn the slum dwellers living near the nullahs and direct them to take protective measures against the floods in case of heavy rains.

He asked to lift up the construction waste and soil dumped in different sectors of the city. While asked the Health Services Directorate for spray and fumigation around the nullahs, ravines and other different areas. To cope with any untoward incident or natural calamity, Mayor directed Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate to ensure the availability of vehicles and staff round the clock.

He also directed the City Sewerage Division to take measures for clearance of sewerage system and remove the hurdles to ensure smooth flow of rain water.

He further directed the Engineering Wing to conduct a detailed survey and cover all the main-holes around the city and take effective measures for draining the rain water from the sloppy areas. He directed for availability of water pumps for draining out the rain water from the basements of houses and different buildings of the city.