Mayor directs CCO to redress residents’ grievances

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the Chief Complaint Office (CCO)to ensure prompt redressal of grievances of residents .

Efforts of the Chief Complaint Office are appreciable; however, more efforts are needed to address the complaints of the citizens to facilitate them quickly he added.

It is the prime responsibility of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA to resolve the issues of complainants and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Mayor expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of Chief Complaint Office for the month of September, 2017. On this occasion, senior officers of the concerned formation were also present.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that with the redressal of grievances, concerned formations should also ensure up-gradation of basic civic amenities as much needed efforts are required to solve the problems related to sanitation system, water supply, street lights, footpaths, roads and parks in the oldest sectors of Islamabad.

He further said that MCI has also chalked out a comprehensive plan to replace the rusted and damaged supply lines of water with the new pipelines, which is the longstanding issue of the residents of these sectors.

Mayor was apprised that Chief Complaint Office has received 788 numbers of complaints from the residents of the city during the month of November, 2017.

Out of these complaints 255 were related to street lights, 165 complaints about sanitation and 161 about water supply. In this regard, maximum numbers of complaints i.e. 114 were received from the resident of Sector G-10.

He was further informed that the most efficient formation, which addressed 76 out of 89 complaints, was Sewerage Directorate; while Water Supply Directorate attended 161 complaints from the residents. These complaints were received from different sectors of the Capital City, some of which are being addressed.—APP

