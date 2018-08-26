Mayor demands review of amendments in SLGO-2013 through consensus

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has demanded from Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Sindh Chief Minister and Sindh Minister for Local government to review SLGO-2013 and make amendments in it through the consensus of all stake holders.

He said this while addressing a press conference here at KMC old building on Saturday along with chairmen of districts and elected members belonging to all the parties.

He said the chief minister should be serious in making amendments in SLGO-2013 which could be better for the whole province.

He urged Chief Justice of Pakistan to expedite the petition filed for article 140 (A) for giving powers to Mayor Karachi .

He said present system going on is not the proper management and amendments be made for the betterment of local government.

Mayor said SLGO -2013 has been made for political benefits and it has to be passed through Sindh assembly and Sindh Chief Minister has to take initiative as he has the majority in the assembly.

Mayor said Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) is not performing well it was not their job to lift offal the garbage was left on roads. He suggested that land fill sites were too far and this took time in dumping offal during Eidul Azha .

Mayor said they should be made in district s next year as offal lifting will always remain ad issue. He said that local of government minister Saeed Ghani at a press conference said there were 30 lac families, in a population of Karachi one crore sixty lacs.

Mayor said there was a population censu Karachi has the population of three crores of three and 60 lac houses. He demanded that resources to Karachi be given as per population shown by census. He also demanded for the audit of SWMB and as the expenses done by them are far high than expenses made by DMCs to lift offal during Eidul Azha.

Mayor mentioned that during Eidul Azha district Karachi central and Korangi lifted offal timely.

Mayor said the whole system in Karachi has to be changed and 27 agencies working in Karachi has brought a parallel system. He also demanded from Chief Justice of Pakistan that all these 27 agencies be be given under one umbrella without this the confusion will prevail.

The people were confused during Eidul Azha as there was delay in lifting of offal at required land filling sites. Mayor stressed that all the works to be done by KMC were now under the Sindh government and a project director was performing duties which is supposed to be done by Mayor Karachi.

He also demanded that DMCs be abolished and KMC be made their supervisory body.

He said in district central to lift offal is Rs 70 and to lift offal while cost by SSWMB to lift offal of goat is Rs 500 and for cow is Rs 1300 . He said in district Karachi central only more than 10 lac animals were sacrificed during Eidul Azha.

There is a lot of interference due to parallel management system in the city.

Mayor said he was ready to cooperate with Sindh government for the betterment of province and Karachi. He said if the parallel system would continue than the improvement in Karachi was not possible.

Referring to Octroi Zila Tax (OZT) he said that we are getting Rs six billion per year and it should be Rs 12 billion where is six billion going, he asked. He said where is the provincial Finance Commission gone and we are not getting the proper PFC.

DMC central Chairman Rehan Hashmi , DMC East Chairman Moeed Anwar , DMC west chairman Izhar Ahmed Khan were present on the occaion.— NNI

