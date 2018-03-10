Mayor checks attendance of staff

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar paid a sur-prise visit to different departments of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday to check the attendance and expressed annoyance over the absence of many departmental heads, officers and other employees.

He said that action will be taken against depart-mental heads who were not present on their duty during office timings, said a statement.

The Mayor also checked the attendance register during his visit and found many of the staff absent. Only 3 employees in Finance, 2 in Estate, 3 in anti-encroachments, one in Engineering and 2 staffers in HRM were present.

The Mayor directed that attendance register of departments be submitted to his office.

The Mayor appreciated the departmental heads who were present on the occasion.

He said that departmental heads must attend their duty at 9a.m. and perform their duty to solve problems of the citizens.

He warned the employees to ensure observance of punctuality in office timings.

He said that the officers and other staff must refrain from coming late in office and those on field duty must register their movement in a register.

He said that strict action will be taken next time if any officer or subordinate staff found absent from their duty during duty timings.

He said that absence of officials will only create difficulties for the people who come for their prob-lems.

On the occasion, the Mayor also talked to the pensioners who came for receiving their pensions and directed to solve their problems.