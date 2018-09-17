Mayor chairs meeting on fire brigade

Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhtar said that fire brigade department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had been improved with modern machinery and equipment to control fire immediately.

This is essential to give such equipment to fire brigade which is used all over the world for extinguishing fire.

He said this while addressing a meeting on the provision of modern equipment to the fire brigade at his office on Monday, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by the metropolitan commissioner Dr. Saif ur Rehman, director municipal service Nauman Arshad, director technical to mayor S.M Shakaib, chief fire officer Tehsin Ahmed, director vehicle Fareed Tajik and other officers.

The Mayor said that fire brigade is an important department and it is necessary for a city as big as Karachi where high-rise buildings and industry zones are located and it is very important for firebrigade every second if fire erupts in the city.

Giving presentation, the chief marketing officer of local firm Rashid Alam said a new device Ice ball is introduced first time in Pakistan for putting off fire which is used in the world in such operations.

This automatic device is capable for this work and it can start working within five seconds in the remit of nine kilometer.

This can put off fire in plastic, petrol, gas, oil, chemicals and short circuit fire.

The Mayor said that fire brigade in the world is considered the main department of municipal corporations and it needs to be updated according to requirements.—APP

