Mayor chairs meeting on computerization in KMC

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar has directed officers concerned to expedite the computerization and I.T infrastructure establishment in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) along with complete digitization of land archives record as well as permanent coordination between the departments through I.T Cell.

This would help streamline the I.T related works and make it more transparent and accessible, he said this while chairing a meeting on the process of computerization and establishment of infrastructure for I.T in KMC, said a statement on Tuesday.

A detailed presentation on various functions of I.T Department including the setting up of I.T infrastructure in KMC building, development of KMC website/web-portal and its maintenance and other important aspects was delivered.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the matters related to the applications and database for public access, analysis, design and software development of KMC departments, development, installation and updating the operation of hardware in all departments, data entry and processing for various applications /databases and payroll & personnel Information Management System.

The meeting also discussed future plans of the KMC including the computerization of all the KMC hospitals on the pattern of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, digital archiving of land records KMC, KMC video conferencing system and the establishment of Disaster Recovery System for I.T Integrated Financial Management Information System (ERP Software Implementation) funded By World Bank.

Senior director of I.T Department S. M Taha, I.T Consultant Daniyal Ahmed, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, Director Technical to Mayor of Karachi S.M Shakaib, Director Finance Mohammd Ashraf and other officers of I.T Department attended the meeting.—APP

