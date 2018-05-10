Mayor calls upon politicians to strengthen LG system

Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar has called upon the politicians who are taking part in the upcoming election process to make the local government (LG) system strong and powerful so that the LG can deliver and solve problems of people. He expressed these views while addressing a press conference in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Head Office on Wednesday said a press release.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Chairman land committee Syed Arshad Hassan, chairman law committee Arif Khan Advocate, chairmen of other KMC Council committees and head of departments were also present on the occasion.

He said that the KMC has 35 departments and about 13000 staffers and the salary amount increases every year but KMC receive the same amount which is injustice because it is already facing a deficit of one billion and ten crores in the head of salary disbursement.

Giving summary of the KMC performance from October 2016 to April 2018 he said a total of 473 schemes were taken in the head of ADP in 2016-17 out of which 286 were completed and remaining 187 carried forward to 2017-18.

Total cost of these schemes was Rs 10802.110million. In the current fiscal year till April 2018, a total of 459 schemes were taken which include the 272 shemes initiated by Mayor Karachi and during 2017-18 total expenditures incurred on these were Rs 2516.681million.

Out of these 154 schemes have been completed and 169 ongoing. 2017-18 expenditure for salary was Rs5390million and pension Rs2085million whereas Rs507million spent till now out of total

Rs2516million allocated for union council development program.

Presenting the comparison of revenue generation in last three years he said a total of Rs1015.722million revenue generated till April 2018 in the current year whereas Rs 1196.847million and Rs1271.214 were collected during 2016-17 and 2015-16 respectively.KMC faced short fall of Rs34,807million in the OZT share during previous years whereas Government of Sindh had taken back revenue departments like master plan..—.APP

