Mayor approves Rs 20m for advance salaries to Christian staffers

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar approved the payment of around Rs 20 million for immediate disbursement of salary and pension to employees belonged to Christian Community before Christmas.

He said, “Christian children would get free entry in the Karachi Zoo on Christmas”.

He was talking to a delegation comprised of elected representatives from Christian Community who called on him in his office on Friday, said a statement.

They discussed with the Mayor regarding payment of salaries and pension to Christian staff of Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) and for resolving the issues pertaining to cleanliness, water and sewerage in their areas.

The delegation apprised the Mayor about the problems being faced by them in different Christian localities and asked him for bringing improvement to the sanitation and security condition especially around the main Churches.

Chairman of legal committee of KMC Arif Khan Advocate, chairman land committee Syed Arshad Hassan, chairman works committee Hassan Naqvi, financial advisor Dr Asghar Abbas Shaikh and finance officers were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karachi said that KMC would fulfill its responsibilities in connection with the provision of municipal facilities to Christian Community on Christmas so as to enable them to celebrate their religious festival in a better manner.

He said minorities have equal rights in Pakistan and they have been taken well care. All governmental organizations would ensure to provide them with all necessary facilities.

He said that a development scheme be prepared for Essa Nagri so that roads and sewerage problems in that area could be resolved on permanent basis. The Mayor Karachi said that KMC, in coordination with district municipal administration, would make all arrangements for cleanliness and lighting in areas where Christian community members reside.

He also directed that PC-1 be prepared for developing a park in the union council-5. He said that Mayor Karachi, district municipal chairmen and other elected representative would visit the churches on Christmas to wish the Christmas community and to show unity with them.—APP

