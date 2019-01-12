Mayor appeals PM to solve problem of Martin, other quarters, residents

Staff Reporter

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has appealed to the prime minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan that the issue of the residents of Martin, Cleyton Quarters, Jahangir Road, Garden East & West and Pakistan Quarters should be solved on the basis of equality and uniformity as the 575 katchi abadies and 26632 goths were given 99 years lease and ownership rights in past.

He said this while addressing a press conference in his office on Friday along with members of MQM Rabita Committee Syed Arshad Hassan, Khalid Sultan, Zahid Mansoori and city council parliamentary leader Aslam Shah Afridi and chairperson media management committee Sabheen Ghori whereas residents of above localities in question were also present on this occasion.

Mayor Karahi said that we have asked the Prime Minister to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of Governor of Sindh having non-MPAS, non-MNAs and non-Senators of all the members of the political parties who are permanent citizens of Karachi.

The task of the Committee may be to hear the association of the retired government servants and other affectees and decide the case once for all to the satisfaction of the agonized retired Government servants, their widows and children.

He said besides this we are also reviewing the legalities in this matter to pursue this in the Supreme Court. MQM Coordination Committee was also stands with us on this issue in the larger interest of the people and we have pledged to raise our voice on this issue at all levels.

He said that this being a human issue as nearly 7000, Government Employees on migration were allotted, hurriedly constructed tin-roofed residential quarters rather hutments by the Federal Government, in and around, Garden East and Garden West and almost all the distressed employees, even after serving the Government on attaining the superannuation age (on retirement) continue to occupy these quarters.

Since these quarters were never maintained by any Government agency, the occupants themselves maintained these crumbling structures after spending huge amount annually in the hope that Government would transfer these quarters to them or to their widows and children.

Share on: WhatsApp