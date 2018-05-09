Mayor announces first Metropolitan Nursing Awards

The ceremony of 1st Metropolitan Nursing Awards will be held in a hotel on May 11 to encourage the people associated with this noble profession and to acknowledge their contribution towards service of ailing humanity, said Mayor of Karachi Wasim Akhtar.

He said this while addressing a press conference held at his office on Tuesday, on the occasion of World Nurses Day, said a statement.

Municipal Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Chairman land committee Syed Arshad Hassan, chairperson medical committee Naheed

Fatima, senior director medical services Dr. Birbal, chairman of Pakistan Nurses Forum Salim Michael, Mrs. Rozlin Dencil and others were also present on this occasion.

The Mayor said nursing is considered basic part of health care in any country.

International Nurses Day is an international day celebrated around the world on May 12 of each year.

Founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale also born on this day who setup great example of service to ailing humanity by her exemplary work.

In Pakistan Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan laid the foundation of nursing profession in 1949, however, though this profession received lots of respect and dignity all over the world, nurses were unfortunately not getting their due status and respect in our country.—APP

Related