Mayo surgical tower to provide latest health facilities: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated Pakistan’s largest surgical tower at Mayo Hospital here today and termed its opening as the historical moment. On the occasion, it was stated that this six-storey tower is equipped with most modern medical equipments.

Surgical transplant facility for physically handicapped persons is provided and the system to keep the operation theaters 100 percent infection free has also been adopted. Similarly, diagnosis and treatment of tuberculoses through digital X-ray of chest and stomach cancer have also been provided. The whole system has been completed by the Punjab government with its own resources and the facility can be termed as a milestone initiative in healthcare delivery system. Similarly, many other facilities including digital angiography, CT scan, MRI, mammography, laparoscopy system, ultrasound tissue dissector, reconstructive and vascular surgeries are also being introduced and these facilities will be available in historic Mayo Hospital for the first time in the country.

The arrangements would be made to deal with every sort of surgical emergency of the surgical ICU and the patients will not have to go outside for their surgical needs. A 100-beded burn unit has also been set up where latest system of hyprotherapy, shower room, ICU, treatment room and sterilization is provided and the major burn patients will also have the radiological and diagnostic facility for treatment. Latest facilities including airfluidized beds, laser-doppler and hydrotherapy bathtubs have been arranged as well which were unthinkable in the country. CCTV cameras and paperless IT system will be utilized for round-the-clock monitoring.

In addition to it, training of staff in respect of radio diagnostic, general surgery, burn surgeries as well as other latest facilities have also been arranged. Specific ventilators have been provided for the patients in ICU. This surgical tower which is the largest public sector unit is equipped with 385 beds and 18 operation theaters and has been completed with a cost of Rs.2.66 billion. Saving of Rs.26 crore has been made in this project.

Consultation, diagnostic and treatment facilities will be available free of cost along with medicines. A 100-beded most modern burn unit has also been established and registration, bed management, transfer and discharge system is IT-based and the tower is also linked with theater automation system, pharmacy management system, picture archives and communication system. Biometric system is installed for attendance of doctors and staff. Monitoring of cleanliness, automatic infection control system and CCTV security will also be done through latest system.

Shahbaz Sharif visited different sections of the surgical tower at Mayo Hospital after its inauguration and inspected the standard of facilities provided there. He also talked to doctors, paramedics, patients and their attendants and inquired about the working of the hospital. He was very happy on the occasion and said that this facility would benefit the whole of the country. The patients and their attendants appreciated provision of latest facilities and said that Shahbaz Sharif again proved himself as a real servant of the masses.