Mayhem in Syria

Sirajuddin Aziz

I last visited Syria in 1997. Had paid the visit as a mark of reverence and gratitude towards Syeda Zainab (RA).

What a beautiful city, country it was then. How cheerful were its inhabitants. But what has global politics alongside deformed brains of the local leadership made it look today? A tale of human misery. The UN is dead. So is the organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC). So is the entire Muslim Ummah. So is the world and most regrettably, I suspect, the human race is dead, at least up to the degree of being totally numb towards human suffering. The human race must pronounce upon itself a death penalty. Give itself capital punishment, in its gruesome, brutality. If one human can do to the other, exactly the same; so why can’t there be mass hanging of the human race. The capability exists. Execution should not be delayed.

The traumatic conflict in Syria has caused more than 500,000 deaths. All possible crimes against humanity have been liberally imposed by all, towards all. Rape, loot, plunder and destruction has been taken to new heights of zenith. The UN recently issued a 29-page report on war crimes unleashed in Syria – that’s all the impotent UN can do; issue a report. They can’t prevent war or its related crime. Since the UN can’t help stop the crimes, they cannot finish it and with total lack of international accountability against genocide, they (UN) actually indirectly strengthen the perpetrators. War is the greatest plague that can afflict humanity; it destroys states, it destroys religion, it destroys families. Any scourge is preferable to it. (Martin Luther).

The world has silently witnessed the madness in Syria for the last seven years. The war has now entered into its eighth year. Seven years of Mayhem bombarded upon unarmed, innocent population. Seven long years of silence or turning a deaf ear by the global leadership, be it political, social or religious. And to an equal degree of amazement Seven long years of Sullen Silence of the Muslim Ummah. Do these actors on the world stage not know that war is a disease not an adventure. In the last month along with ruthless Russian support, the Syrian regime has pounded Ghouta with an onslaught of aerial and artillery strikes, killing over a thousand people. For some dirty politicians of the world, it is not merely cruelty that drives them to war, it is excitement, too. War is a misery.

The Syrian observatory for Human Rights based out of UK has an even compelling story to tell, it records that between 2011 to till date, over 13,800 Children have been put to death. They do by indiscriminate point blank firing. Wives raped and killed in the presence of helpless husbands, who later suffer same fate. Children exposed to killing of Parents and vice-versa. It obviously impregnates their young minds and the trauma that will remain with these children, until they hit the cemetery too. They kill by bombing! who do they bomb to death? Children in schools, patients, old, infirm, and weak at hospitals and those in medical camps.

Almost 8.6 million people of the 10 million population of Syria, today are in dire need of support – bombed and shelter less, they are a continuous stigma on the once prominent trait of nobility of the human race. There are now millions of children in Syria who haven’t seen or attended, school of any sorts, in the last seven years. In the neighborhood, Turkey, an Islamic country has been firing its guns more fiercely on Syria’s / Turkish border’s Kurdish enclave of Afrin. The city of Afrin lies in the North of Syria, close to Turkey. And it does fire upon Afrin because they see it as city offering threat and hence in their estimation deserve to be heavily and indiscriminately bombed.

Between 2014 – 2017, The UN admits that 2500 children have been killed – in any other part of the world, if such crimes were to surface – every single nation would rise in protest. But since it is downtrodden Syria and equally having reputation of being the underdogs of the Middle-East, it should make matters easier for the war mongers to make and consider the butchering of human future, as a justified act. Russia sees Syria as its last foothold in the Middle East. The fascination of the Arab Leadership and rulers with Russia is a fading phenomenon or almost dead. The Arab spring had frightened most of these illegal Governments. Iran for its own political, economic interest considers it best to help arming Bashar al-Assad, the man who wears the crown dripping today with the blood of 13300 children and infants. If Asad catches even a two – minute sleep; any night, then I am in such deep anguish about his lack of apathy – when gods wish to punish, they turn man to madness, so said Shakespeare. With over half a million laid to death since 2011, the spending in achieving this uncouth behavior and objective, is a staggering amount of US$226b.

Some limited Syrian victory, which is revolting and nauseating seems to be on the cards – they have carved Eastern Ghouta into three zones – but victory is always short lived and for a short span. A political solution is the only answer. But will Syria and its partners — Russia and Iran agree to? A difficult question! The answer though can also be simple. No. why? Because national economic interests rank higher than the noble objectives of keeping men, women and children safe in their homes. Turkey, is no angelic nation operating in the theatre of war, it is as much the cause of war. The pictures chosen for this piece are from local and international newspapers and journals. A mere glance at them rents the heart asunder and while gazing at them, I ask myself, why my eyes are still only spilling saline water and not the boiling blood inside me, that wants to free itself from the bondage of my veins!

My heart, like any other reader, bleeds when I look at some of these sordid pictures of infants and young children, with stains of blood splattered on their beautiful, innocent faces. The shock and awe on their innocent faces and with fear looming in their eyes, their foreheads prominently carry a message to the humanity (!) “what’s my fault? what wrong have I done? Why am I being punished? These pictures yell back at us and ask each of us, ‘are we children any lesser in blood and flesh than yours, Mr. Putin and Mr. Asad? ‘You do not fear Mother Nature’s most lethal potential to make you face its retribution”. Stop this madness, now”, says the frightened young face, with scars and wounds, freshly placed upon their tender selves. Incompetence is the primary cause of all wars. In pursuit of war, Russia and Syria and Iran portray themselves as giants but when it comes to make peace, they act like pygmies. As long as war is regarded as wicked it will always have fascination. When it is looked upon as vulgar, it will cease to be popular (Oscar Wilde). Only if world leadership would recognize that the most disadvantageous peace is better than war. Let peace win. Let war lose.

—The writer is a freelance columnist based in Karachi.