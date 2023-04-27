Maya Ali turns heads with new bold pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Maya Ali has won millions of hearts and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and impeccable acting skills.

Leaving her fans and social media users stunned, the Mann Mayal star recently flaunted her new attire.

There is never a wrong time for Polka Dot, she wrote in a post, dropping a series of pictures that soon went viral and raked thousands of views in a day.

Picture Courtesy: official_mayaali

With her impeccable fashion sense, the 33-year-old remained in the news for donning all kinds of dresses with a modern twist. She mostly slayed vibrant and colorful costumes, with a mix of traditional and contemporary styles. The diva often pairs her outfits with statement jewelry and accessories to complete her look.

Besides traditional attires, the actor enjoys experimenting with some bold fashion styles such as denim jackets, crop tops, and skirts. These style statements make her a style icon in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The actor’s career saw wonderful growth. She started acting with a brief role in Durr-e-Shehwar, and rose to fame with Aik Nayee Cinderella, Aun Zara both, Mann Mayal.