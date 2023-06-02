Maya Ali sets temperature high with new bold pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani actor and model Maya Ali really mastered the art of turning heads as the Mann Mayal star continued to win hearts with her sizzling avatars.

The diva, known for her impeccable fashion sense, makes her name as a style icon in the conservative country. Lollywood diva holds versatile fashion taste and can effortlessly carry both traditional and contemporary outfits.

As she slayed elegant and intricately designed outfits, this time she stunned fans and social media users with an off-shoulder long gown. The stylish dress designed by Zain Hashmi holds Maya’s body perfectly, and exhibited her curves.

The best parts of the past month, Maya wrote on Instagram, posing in a dress with intricate embroidery patterns. She completed her look with light makeup and slayed a ponytail that goes perfectly with the look.

The pictures get a lot of love online in a couple of hours as they wooed fans.

The actor’s career saw wonderful growth. She started acting with a brief role in Durr-e-Shehwar, and rose to fame with Aik Nayee Cinderella, Aun Zara both, Mann Mayal.