Maya Ali, best known for roles in Pakistani dramas, cut a glamorous figure as she mesmerized fans with her glam look.

The actor with millions of followers is known for her fashionable wardrobe choices and impeccable acting skills. Leaving Netizens stunned, the Yunhi star flaunted new sizzling attire.

This time, Maya posed in a chic halter neck top with navy blue pants, flaunting her innate sense of style and beauty.

Soul full of Love, she wrote in the post, dropping pictures with big smile on her face. She completed her look with a pointed-toe heel pump, and a Dior bag.

Courtesy: Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

Besides traditional attires, the actor enjoys experimenting with some bold fashion styles and her sassy style statements make her a style icon in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

The actor’s career saw wonderful growth. She started acting with a brief role in Durr-e-Shehwar, and rose to fame with Aik Nayee Cinderella, Aun Zara both, Mann Mayal.