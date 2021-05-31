Maya Ali feels better after treatment at hospital

KARACHI – Pakistani actress says she feels much better after treatment at a hospital for an undisclosed illness.

Last week, reports emerged that Mann Mayal star revealed that she had been hospitalized after her health deteriorated.

A friend of Maya Ali also shared a photo on her Instagram story showing the actress wearing a patient gown and a black mask.

Later, Maya Ali confirmed that she was hospitalized but she did not shared further details about her illness.

In an Insta post, the Diyar e Dil actor said: “Muddat hui k app ne dekha nahi mujhe, Muddat k baad app se dekha na jaaye ga…”

“Alhamdulillah I am much better. Thank you all for the prayers, love and wishes. Couldn’t ask for better fans, who were right there for me,” she added.

She also urged the fans to watch her latest drama “Pehli Si Muhabbat.

