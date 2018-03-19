May to Russia: UK won’t tolerate threat to Britons

London

British Prime Minister Theresa May has warned Russia that the UK will not tolerate any move that threatens the life of Britons.

May made the remarks at the Conservative Party’s Spring Forum in central London Sunday amid rising tensions between London and Moscow over the alleged poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain.

“Many Russians have made this country their home. And those who abide by our laws and make a contribution to our society will always be welcome,” May said.

“But we will never tolerate a threat to the life of British citizens and others on British soil from the Russian Government,” she added.

On March 7, British authorities announced that former spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, had been hospitalized after being found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping center in Salisbury.

British police attributed the critical illness of the two to a nerve agent developed by the former Soviet Union, and the British premier accused Moscow of being responsible.

May said Saturday that “it is Russia that is in flagrant breach of international law and chemical weapons convention.—Agencies