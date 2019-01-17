May reaches out to rivals in Brexit deadlock

London

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces deadlock on Thursday over a new Brexit plan, after narrowly surviving a no-confidence vote sparked by the crushing defeat of her European Union withdrawal deal.

With the clock ticking, May has appealed to opposition leaders to meet for cross-party talks before she presents an alternative proposal to parliament on Monday.

But her opponents have set out a list of demands for cooperating including ruling out the possibility that Britain would leave the EU in March without any deal at all.

The embattled leader conceded the divorce terms she struck with the EU had been roundly rejected, after MPs delivered the heaviest government defeat in parliament in modern British political history on Tuesday: 432 votes to 202.

“Now MPs have made clear what they don’t want, we must all work constructively together to set out what parliament does want,” May said in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening, after winning a no-confidence vote triggered by the opposition Labour party.— AFP

Share on: WhatsApp