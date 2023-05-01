May Day observed in northern Sindh

May Day was observed on Monday in Sukkur with a renewed pledge to work for the welfare and protection of rights of the working class. Trade unionists held rallies and meetings all over the northern Sindh to pay homage to the heroes of Chicago, USA who rendered their lives for the rights of labours in 1886.

Labour Unions of the Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO), Pakistan Railways, Workers Welfare Fund, Home Based Workers Association and other Trade Unions held separate rallies at Jinnah Chowk.