May Day marked in AJK

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, the World Labour Day was observed on Tuesday to pay glorious tributes to those workers and laborers who laid down their lives for the achievement of their rights this day 132 years ago in Chicago city of the United States of America.

The laborers across the world observe May 1st to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of the laborers who laid down their lives this day in 1886 while struggling for the achievement of the rights of their colleagues in Chicago – besides to pay tributes to them.

Special May Day rallies coupled with processions, were staged in all ten districts of AJK including in Mirpur Muzaffarabad, Neelam valley, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Hattiyan, Havaili and Bhimbher districts to observe the day. Various organizations of workers and laborers of different private and public sector institutions held special ceremonies to observe the day in a befitting manner to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives of the laborers in Chicago this day 132 years ago.