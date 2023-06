The Federal government has extended the May 9 probe to overseas Pakistanis and has collected data of more than 500 overseas Pakistanis including calls record, travel history and immigration status.

Sources said that the government will take strict action against those who incited and helped the May 9 rioter.

Several people who were involved in the May 9 violence have been funded and backed by foreign agencies and strict action will be taken upon their arrival in Pakistan.