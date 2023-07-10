Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday castigated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief for furthering his anti-state agenda through his “proxies and puppets” sitting abroad.

“Some elements have been engaged in anti-state activities and treason while sitting abroad, but it is the PTI chief who will be held responsible if any incident of political extremism strikes the country,” the minister said in a news statement.

She said the relentless campaign of the PTI chief against the state has continued unabated, with only the faces involved being swapped out periodically. The reprehensible and shameless media campaign launched against the national institutions was a direct result of his malevolent planning and mindset, she added.

Marriyum emphasized that the “foreign agent” was afflicted with an incurable ailment, characterized by an insatiable desire to be in the limelight. He has been suffering from “FOMO” (Fear of Missing Out) syndrome following his ouster from power.

“This person is mentally sick and should be in a mental hospital,” the minister said while lashing out at the PTI chief for resorting to unfounded accusations, mischief, and conspiracies against others.

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already made it clear that propaganda against the state institutions would not be tolerated under any circumstances. The minister said Imran Khan sought another conspiracy to divert attention from his corruption from Tosha Khana whose trial had been commenced unearthing evidence against him. —APP