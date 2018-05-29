May 31 last date for transfer of vehicles with open letters

Rawalpindi

May 31 would be last date to transfer ownership of vehicles with open letters as from June first, Punjab Excise Department (PED) would introduce a new system under which the buyers and sellers will have to visit the Excise Office for Bio metric verification.

The excise officers have also been directed to accelerate ongoing recovery campaign and conduct general hold up to take action against token tax defaulters and unregistered vehicles. According to an Excise and Taxation spokesman, on the directive of Director General Excise and Taxation Punjab Muhammad Akram Ashraf, special teams have been constituted to conduct general hold up and check unregistered vehicles and token tax defaulters. —APP