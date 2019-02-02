Maximum funds allocated for health facilities

Faisalabad

The government has allocated maximum funds for improvement in the health sector and provision of the best treatment facilities to the masses at their doorsteps. This was said by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib while inaugurating Dexa Scan Machine at the Children Hospital Faisalabad Saturday. The people gave mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which started accountability of corrupt elements without any discrimination and this process would continue in future also, he said.

He said the PTI government had set its priorities to bring qualitative and quantitative change in all departments. “We have overcome economic crisis up to a sufficient level and now people would be provided relief,” he added. He said that missing facilities in government hospitals, including machinery, staff and medicines, were being provided so that people could enjoy the best health facilities at their doorsteps. “We will make Children Hospital Faisalabad a model hospital by providing all facilities so that no one from this area has to go to Lahore or any where else for treatment of his children,” he added.

On this occasion, Medical Superintendent Children Hospital Dr Habib Buttar said that Dexa Scan Machine was installed with an estimated cost of Rs10 million.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp