Maximum facilities to far flung areas: Bokhari

Raza Naqvi

Attock

MPA Syed Yawar Hussain Bokhari has said that the government was committed to provide maximum facilities to far flung areas to ensure development and prosperity of there. He said this while addressing an open kutchery at village Sojhanad almost 30 km away from district headquarters.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Ishratullah Khan Niazi, CEO Education Dr Javed Iqbal Awan, CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz, Assistant Commissioner Hira Rizwan and other officers were also present. Syed Yawar Bokhari said that Basic Health Unit Sojhanda was being upgraded where health facilities would be available round the clock while ambulance would also be available to shift patients to other hospitals.

Yawar Bokhari said that all other facilities to the residents of Sojhanda , Ghoramar and Bagh Neelab would be provided while efforts were being made to convert Bagh Neelab into a picnic spot with the collaboration of tourism department. Deputy Commissiiner Ishratullah Khan Niazi in his address assured the residents that all their problems would be resolved on priority and said that the doors of his office are open for every one.

CEO Education Dr Javed Iqbal Awan and CEO Health Dr Sohai Ejaz also addressed the gathering and informed the people about the facilities being provided by education.

