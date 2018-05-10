Maximum facilities to be provided to minorities

Rawalpindi

Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal Wednesday stressed the need for utilizing all resources for maintaining religious harmony, brotherhood and peace in the country.

He said this while speaking as a chief guest at a cermony held here in connection with “Easter” celebrations at District Council Hall.

The DC said the provincial government was committed to provide maximum facilities to the minorities, so that they could play more effective role in progress and prosperity of the country.

Talat said, Islam preaches peace, religious tolerance and equality and there is a need to educate the people, the teachings of Islam and basic human rights.

On the occasion, Paster Pervaiz Sohail appreciated the role of district administration for making fool proof security arrangements on the Easter.

He said every religion teaches the lesson of love and peace and by preaching this lesson “We can make world more safe and prosper”. Later the paster presented honory shields to DC and others.—APP