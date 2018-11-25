Maximum facilities to be given to pilgrims under new Hajj policy: Qadri

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Federal Minister for Hajj, Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said maximum facilities would be provided to the pilgrims in new Hajj Policy.

Addressing a consultative Hajj workshop for working out new Hajj policy 2019 held in Quetta on Sunday, Dr. Pir Nos qor-ul-Haq Qadri said despite hurdles and problems, the Ministry was providing all possible facilities to Hajj pilgrims.

He was of the view that though the Hajj is tough and difficult worship but all-out efforts are being made to ensure maximum relief to the pilgrims.

The Minister Religious Affairs assured to incorporate recommendations submitted at the workshop in the new Hajj Policy.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri says the government will organize maximum workshops and training sessions for pilgrims regarding ‘Hajj 2019’.

Earlier addressing a ceremony he said we have to pay full attention towards the training of pilgrims so that all the issues could be resolved before the hajj operation.

He said religious and spiritual training of the pilgrims is of vital importance as well. The Minister said medical fitness of the pilgrims is also very necessary to perform this sacred obligation and full cooperation will be extended in this regard.

The minister said that efforts were being made to increase Pakistan Hajj quota from the next year, as a large number of Hajj applications could not be entertained every year. He said that the Saudi Arabia government’s formula for Hajj quota for the Muslim countries was one person per thousand people. He said the Saudi Arabia authorities would be contacted to increase Pakistan’s Hajj quota.

He stressed for the training of Hajj pilgrims as it was necessary for performing all rituals of Hajj in a better way.

Share on: WhatsApp