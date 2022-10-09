Max Verstappen won the rain-shortened Japanese GP at Suzuka Circuit to seal his second world championship with four races to spare.

The Dutchman finished ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who was demoted to third after a five-second penalty for gaining an advantage by going off track while battling Sergio Perez gave Verstappen enough cushion to seal his second world title.

Confusion ensued immediately after the race as no one seemed to have any idea whether full points had been awarded until FIA clarified that was the case leading to celebrations in the Red Bull camp.

Max Verstappen needed at least a 112-point margin to his closest challenger to be crowned champion at the Japanese GP and leaves with a 113-point gap over Perez, who now moves into second in the overall standings.

His victory in Japan was also his 12th from 18 races and with four races left, the Dutchman is on course to beat the record for most wins in a season, shared by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel which stands at 13.

Charles Leclerc finished third after his penalty with Estaban Ocon in fourth after holding off Lewis Hamilton for most of the race who finished fifth.

Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Geroge Russell, Nicholas Latifi and Lando Norris rounded out the top 10 in a race which was delayed because of heavy showers.

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon crashed out in the very first lap leading to a Red Flag before the shortened race took place.

Verstappen never surrendered his advantage from the pole position, leaving everyone else in his wake and finishing a massive 27 seconds ahead of his teammate.