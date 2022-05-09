Max Verstappen won the inaugural Miami GP overcoming the front row of Ferrari’s before holding off Charles Leclerc in the later stages.

The defending Formula One world champion also slashed Leclerc’s overall lead from 27 to 19 points after five races as a result.

Interestingly, the Dutchman has won every race he has finished this season.

Leclerc fought to the end and finished second, 3.786 seconds behind after starting in pole position, with Spanish teammate Carlos Sainz completing the podium at Hard Rock Stadium.

Verstappen, starting third, overtook Sainz around the outside on the very first corner to clear the first hurdle before setting his sights on the championship leader.

He managed to finally pass Leclerc on the 9th lap.

Verstappen, who also secured the bonus point for fastest lap, looked to be cruising to victory until Lando Norris’ McLaren collided with Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri on lap 41, triggering the safety car.

That brought Leclerc right back onto his tail and back into contention over the final 10 laps.

With the safety car bunching up the field the Miami GP was in for a stellar conclusion as Verstappen held up a valiant Leclerc for his second win in a row.